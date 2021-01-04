Fatal house fire in Reading

READING, Pa. - Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a house fire in Reading over the weekend.

Autopsies on Monday determined that both Deborah Travillion, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter, Zorianna, died of injuries they suffered in the fire, which erupted late Saturday night inside their home at 1240 Chestnut Street, according to the Berks County coroner.

Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire, which went to two alarms before firefighters could bring it under control.

