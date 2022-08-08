NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The Berks County coroner has released the name of the security guard shot dead over the weekend.

Troy Rickenbach, 37, died after shots rang out from a vehicle trespassing on a property in New Morgan, authorities said.

Rickenbach and another security guard, who was wounded in the shooting, were approaching a suspicious vehicle in the early-morning hours of Saturday when they were met with gunfire, said state police and the county district attorney.

It happened in the 200 block of Quarry Road.

The district attorney initially said the two were contracted to do security for Morgan Corporation, but a spokesperson for the truck manufacturing company said Monday the two victims were not affiliated with Morgan Truck at all. The spokesperson also clarified that the shooting did not happen on Morgan property.

Authorities are still investigating why the car was there, how many people were inside and who fired the shots.

"You know this is an area of our county which is very rural and you know typically we have little criminal activity in New Morgan Borough," said DA John Adams, on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Reading at 610-378-4011. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County.