READING, Pa. - Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot in south Reading early Tuesday afternoon.
Tyre Little, 25, was found wounded by the gunfire, which was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 200 block of Pearl Street, according to the city police.
Little was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he died later in the day, according to the Berks County coroner.
Initial reports from the scene were that he was shot multiple times, but an autopsy will be done Wednesday night to confirm that.
The police have not said whether any arrests have been made in the apparent homicide, which is the city's first of 2021.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.