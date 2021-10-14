SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Berks County coroner has identified the woman who died in a house fire in Shillington last weekend.
Candy Gray, 49, was found Saturday night in the burning home in the first block of Philadelphia Avenue, authorities said.
An autopsy showed her preliminary cause of death was smoke inhalation, the coroner said. A final cause of death will be determined after toxicology results and other studies.
The fire was reported shortly before 6 p.m., and crews quickly struck a second alarm as the house was engulfed in flames. Multiple fire companies responded to the scene.
A state police fire marshal is still investigating what sparked the blaze, but the fire is believed to started inside on the first floor, state police said.
Investigators believe Gray may have become trapped in the second-floor bathroom.