WYOMISSING, Pa. — The Berks County coroner and the district attorney's forensic unit have identified the man who was struck and killed by an SUV in Wyomissing late Wednesday night as Charles Cleaford, 37, of Reading.
The coroner said he was walking home from work at the time.
"Initial indication, the victim was walking southbound on State Hill Road and the vehicle traveling northbound struck a pedestrian," said Sgt. Paul Baur, Wyomissing Police Department. "The vehicle involved immediately stopped and 911 was called immediately."
Police said the driver of the SUV is cooperating with their investigation and that they don't expect to file charges.
"There's no indication whether he was crossing the road or walking along the road right now. That area is not common for crossing the road," Baur said. "There's no indication he was crossing the road."
Police said there are challenges when it comes to these types of investigations.
"The challenges are there is really no evidence," Baur said. "We have to speak to the driver of the vehicle. We have to check the area for video cameras and rely on the crash reconstruction."
Police said Cleaford was wearing dark-colored clothing and dark shoes, and the indication is he was working at a restaurant where that attire is common.
"Certainly, as it's getting darker," Baur said, "people need to be mindful of where they're walking and what their wearing when they're walking."