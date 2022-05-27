Coroner on scene at Spring Twp. incident

SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is on scene at an incident in Spring Township Friday night.

The coroner and multiple police officers were on scene at the 2900 block of Wyoming Drive.

Township police said they would provide more information about the incident shortly. 

