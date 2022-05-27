SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is on scene at an incident in Spring Township Friday night.
The coroner and multiple police officers were on scene at the 2900 block of Wyoming Drive.
Township police said they would provide more information about the incident shortly.
69 News Reporter Tom Rader will have more on the story on 69 News at 10:30.
Coroner on the scene in Spring Township. Trying to get more details from Spring Township Police. @69News pic.twitter.com/tNOiaz0sUA— Tom Rader (@TomRaderTV) May 27, 2022