READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner is releasing the name of the man killed in a fire in Reading early Saturday morning.
Acting Berks County Coroner Jonn Hollenbach says Eustaquio Torres Cruz, 74 died just after 1:30 a.m. from smoke inhalation.
Cruz was taken to Reading Hospital after being pulled from a burning building.
The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 300 block of Linden Street.
The coroner reports that a family member of Cruz was also taken to Reading Hospital and was transferred to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest for treatment.
Police say the home is unable to be lived in right now and that utilities are currently suspended. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.