BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - On Tuesday, The Berks County Coroner’s Office issued provisional causes of death for the seven victims of the explosion and building collapse at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading last month.

The names and preliminary cause of death of the victims are as follows:

Amy Sandore, 49, of Ephrata, Pa. - Blast injuries

Domingo Cruz, 60, of Reading, Pa. - Blast injuries

Xiorky Nunez, 30, of Reading, Pa. - Thermal burns

Susan Halvonik, 63, of Upper Providence Township, Pa. - Blast injuries

Michael Breedy, 62, of Marion Township, Pa. - Blast injuries

Diana Cedeno, 44, of Reading, Pa. - Blast injuries

Judith Lopez-Moran, 55, of Reading, Pa. - Blast injuries

The findings are preliminary and medical examinations are continuing as part of an open and active death investigation to determine the final cause and manner of death for all victims.

Officials say a final determination will be made at the conclusion of the investigations.