ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The coroner was called to the scene after a shooting in Ontelaunee Township.

District Attorney John Adams confirmed the shooting. Police were at the 5400 block of Pottsville Pike early Sunday evening and sealed off the area with crime tape.

There appears to be vehicles in the area with damage, but it's not clear if there's any connection to the shooting.

Two coroner's office vehicles arrived at the scene a little later in the night.

A forensics van from the Berks County District's Attorney Office is also at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 69 News for updates.