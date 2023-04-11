Graphic -- Berks County coroner logo

BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for assistance in locating next of kin.

70-year-old Gerald John Faust was found deceased in his Shillington residence of natural causes.

Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.

