...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25
kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. For the Freezing
Spray Advisory, moderate accumulation of freezing spray.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point
NJ to Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST Saturday.
For the Freezing Spray Advisory, until 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in freezing spray is hazardous.
Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components
inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and superstructures may
result in some loss of stability. Conditions will be hazardous
to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for accumulation of ice on their vessel
and consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate these hazardous
navigating conditions.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&