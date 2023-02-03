Berks County coroner's office in Bern Township

The Berks County coroner's office in Bern Township

 Caitlin Rearden | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search.

Jose Angel Velasquez, 51, was pronounced dead Friday in his Reading residence.

Anyone with information can contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at 610-478-3280.

