SPRING TWP., Pa. | The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to the scene of a house fire in Spring Township.
 
Initial reports indicate the fire broke out at about 7 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Miller Road. Fire crews from all over the county were at the home for several hours.
 
Spring Township Fire Chief Colin Hackman has confirmed with WFMZ that one person was killed in the fire, but their identity has not yet been released. The chief also said it appeared that two people were hurt after attempting to rescue someone from inside.
 
A 69 News crew at the scene said it appeared that after the fire was knocked out, it was rekindled at about 10 p.m.
 
Fire crews will reportedly be doing a demo of the home due to the extensive damages. Officials say they may never truly know the cause of the fire, as the home was severely damaged in the process.
 
"There was also reports of people entrapped. There was already one person out when we got here. Crews made a rescue outside the back of the building and assisted another resident out. The guys began aggressive interior attack," said Hackman. "At this point there was one deceased, two transported, currently the fire is under investigation."
 
The investigation, as mentioned, is still ongoing.
 
Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for updates.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.