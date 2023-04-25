READING, Pa. - Reading City Council is learning the cost of restoring the Pagoda: an estimated $2.87 million, according to an assessment.

A firm looked at mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection systems as well as the interior and exterior of the landmark.

It is a building Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz, who also serves as head of the Pagoda Foundation, said should not be neglected.

"The Pagoda is an icon for the community; it's under historic national registry," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

According to the assessment, there are areas with rotting wood, cracked cement and problems with the roof. The assessment also recommends bringing plumbing and electrical features up to code and replacing the windows.

"I do know the public, the citizens of Berks County and far and wide that visit the Pagoda will be pleased when the whole building will return to its former glory when it was first opened back 115 years ago," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

It has been closed since the pandemic. Goodman-Hinnershitz said it was known at the time that major renovations were needed.

She told 69 News until it is updated, it will remain closed.

"The last time the Pagoda was closed, it was several years because a lot of work needed to be done," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

Goodman-Hinnershitz said the landmark was never fully renovated 15 years ago. She also said this would be a multi-year process and there is no timetable for when these renovations could be done by.