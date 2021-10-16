Communities in Berks and Northampton counties celebrated Halloween parades on Saturday.
In Nazareth, the parade on Saturday included local school bands, fire trucks and people of all ages dressed in creative costumes.
Things wrapped up at Nazareth High School, where hotdogs and sodas were served.
In Berks County, the Oley Fire Company held a parade.
The Oley Valley Marching Band provided music as the parade made its way down Main Street.
They were followed by fire trucks, motorcycles and several creative floats decorated for the season.
Olaf from the movie Frozen even rolled in on a Radio Flyer.