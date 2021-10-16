Communities in Berks and Northampton counties celebrated Halloween parades on Saturday. 

In Nazareth, the parade on Saturday included local school bands, fire trucks and people of all ages dressed in creative costumes. 

Things wrapped up at Nazareth High School, where hotdogs and sodas were served.

In Berks County, the Oley Fire Company held a parade.

The Oley Valley Marching Band provided music as the parade made its way down Main Street.

They were followed by fire trucks, motorcycles and several creative floats decorated for the season.

Olaf from the movie Frozen even rolled in on a Radio Flyer.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.