READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Tuesday in its Committee of the Whole meeting heard Community Development Director Jamal F. Abodalo make suggestions for parking initiatives in the city.
Abodalo said the suggestions stemmed from a comprehensive parking study presented by Desman Design Management in August 2021.
One of the suggestions is to make it easier for residents of row homes with a rear alley-access to install parking pads in their backyards. A parking pad, unlike a garage, is an open area of land that's paved or has another appropriate surface to park cars.
"A lot of these properties are actually in high-density areas, and they are accessible through the alleys," Abodalo said.
But one of the first steps council would have to take is to relax current zoning regulations that limit a property to 60% impervious, or paved, surface.
Parking pads, in most cases of city row homes, would require an amount greater than 60% impervious surface.
Adodalo said community development is asking council to allocate $1 million for the project.
That money would be used for staff time and for an incentive to participate, he explained.
Abodalo said the city could offer residents 50% of the cost, up to $5,000, which would allow for 200 parking pads; 100% of the cost, up to $10,000, which would allow for 100 parking pads; or loans with no interest.
In another suggestion, Abodalo said the city has about 1,600 lots of various sizes throughout the city which could potentially be used for surface parking.
Adodalo cautioned that he could not guarantee that the 1,600 lots are owned by the city.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz blasted the idea of parking pads.
"I'm concerned about both the environmental impact and the driveability impact in a neighborhood where pads are being created," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "Depending on where they're located, they could create some pretty problematic issues as far as water runoff in the adjacent properties."
Goodman-Hinnershitz said she doesn’t believe it's a practical solution and went on record saying she would not support legislation that encourages parking pads.
"When you start having more parking lots in the backyard of homes, you lose all the potential for backyards and the way the people socialize," she said. "It places a priority on cars rather than on the neighborhood."
As a first step, council will be asked to adopt a zoning amendment at an upcoming voting meeting.
Hiring and firing
In another matter, council discussed a proposed ordinance introduced last week that would require a majority of council members to vote to terminate the position of managing director.
While council is required to authorize the hiring of the managing director, that employee serves at the will of the mayor and council has no say in termination.
If approved at a regular council meeting, the matter would be advanced to a referendum question on amending the city charter.
Council also said it would like the administration to put together similar charter amendments to protect all department heads, as they also serve at the will of the mayor.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said the amendment would prevent any future new administrations from coming in and firing city managers.