READING, Pa. — Nathan Matz, executive director of the Reading Parking Authority, presented a report to the Reading City Council Tuesday night on the effectiveness of a pilot parking program that has been in effect since July 1.

The council previously authorized a 90-day pilot program to create striped parking spaces on 31 city blocks. The program is authorized to be enforced until Sept. 30.

At a committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday night, Matz told the council that by painting the striped parking spaces, the program has increased parking by 107 spaces, or about 11%.

The project to create the spaces cost the city $35,809, with the largest expense attributed to the civil engineering costs, Matz said.

Vehicles are ticketed if a wheel is on or extends beyond the painted line.

"In the two months that we've been in the program, we have gone twice a day and checked all 31 blocks, and we've only issued 89 violations," Matz said. "To me, that blew my mind on how low the violations are. I think it's incredibly effective in the terms of keeping people within the lines."

In addition, Matz said the program has received overwhelmingly positive comments from city residents.

Mayor Eddie Moran said the administration has been receiving calls asking if additional blocks could have the painted spaces.

Out of 97 comments received on social media, Matz said only four were opposed to expanding the program citywide.

While he believes it to be an effective way to expand parking in the city, Matz cautioned that a citywide program would be very costly.

While there is no actual data on how many blocks there are in the city, Matz said there are 158 miles of city streets, which could equate to approximately 1,589 city blocks.

If the estimate is correct, Matz said it would cost $1.8 million to paint stripes on every single block, and it would take approximately 1.6 years to complete.

"That's a huge and very alarming number," he said, "so clearly, this is not something that is cheap, easy or fast."

Still, Matz said a citywide program could create up to 5,500 spaces.

"Let me just put that into perspective," Matz said. "We have eight garages in the city with 6,500 spaces, so this is basically making seven garages spread out throughout the entire city."

"Would it be effective?" he said. "Absolutely. Those are amazing numbers."

Several council members said a citywide program would still have to be done in conjunction with other efforts to combat what Matz termed a "parking crisis" in the city. Matz agreed.

"Is there a silver bullet that's going to fix this?" Matz asked. "No. Are there many different levers that need to be pulled all at the same time to fix this problem? Yes."

Michael Gombar, the council's solicitor, reminded the council that because the pilot program expires at the end of this month, the council will need to take some action if it wants enforcement to continue beyond September.

Moran said his administration will recommend extending the program and expanding it citywide.

Ordinances could be introduced at next week's regular council meeting.