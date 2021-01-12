Reading Downtown Improvement District - DID - office
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Reading City Council has once again rejected an ordinance that would have kept the Downtown Improvement District around for five more years.

Council shot down the proposal by a 5-2 vote. It's the second time city council voted not to reauthorize the group.

The DID formed in 1995 with a goal of keeping downtown Reading clean and safe.

Some business owners said they didn't feel they were getting the services they were paying for from the group.

The mayor's administration is holding meetings and looking for ways to replace the group.

