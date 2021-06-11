READING, Pa. - Reading City Council is looking to see if anything can be done to improve some problem-roads and intersections.
Council compiled a list of roads and intersections where speeding and crashes are problems. Some of the roads are maintained by the city, others are state roads.
Council woman Donna Reed says there have been far too many accidents in her neighborhood over the years.
"We've seen some horrible fatals. I remember when my son was small, going back about 25 years, a little boy had a basketball in his hands and was just mowed down at this intersection and that was a very bad one for everyone," recalled Reed.
Just recently at this same corner on Schuylkill Avenue and Lackawanna Street, a man died in a motorcycle crash.
Reed and other council members are compiling a list of the most dangerous intersections in Reading to see what can be done by the City or by working with PennDOT.
"We can't suddenly say 'let's change the speed limit here' or 'let's put a stop sign in the middle of the block'. You have to go through regulations and requirements," said Reed.
PennDOT has to prioritize roads and streets all across the state. The city of Reading needs to do that as well.
Council members have already come up with a list of dangerous intersections to discuss at Monday night's Committee meeting. Any approved changes will take time.
"It's not as easy as it seems," said Reed. "It should be a simple ordinance but there is a lot of I's to dot and I's to cross."
"Everybody uses the streets, this is why you pay your taxes for," continued Reed. "You want to be safe and by having safer streets and safer intersections we make everyone safer."
City Council would still like people to give their input before Monday's meeting. If you want them to know about a dangerous road or intersection, call the city clerk's office, or email your city council member.