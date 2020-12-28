READING, Pa. – One week after it voted against reauthorizing the Downtown Improvement District, the Reading City Council voted 6-1 to allow the authority an additional 30 to 45 days for the purpose of closing down its business.
The DID's authorization is set to expire on Thursday, Dec. 31, after the council made a surprising vote last week to not reauthorize the authority for an additional five years.
Joan London, the DID's solicitor, made a request of the council Monday to have a 90-day extension for the purpose of closing out business.
"What we need is what any corporation that has been in business for 25 years would need to wind down operations," London said. "There are contracts, leases, equipment, outstanding liens; all items have to be addressed. The financial administrative assistant and the executive director are the best qualified to handle this in an efficient manner."
While the council agreed that the DID needs time to tie up loose ends, it disagreed with the timetable and would only sanction between 30 and 45 days.
The additional time will allow the organization to pay bills and close legal matters, but the DID won't be operating or charging assessments during that period.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman voted against the measure, saying 90 days was a reasonable request.
The council's discussions became heated at times and, at one point, erupted into a shouting match after a proposed ordinance to reauthorize the DID reappeared on Monday night's agenda.
Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik introduced the ordinance, which will be voted on at the Jan. 11 meeting. Waltman said Sihelnik had every right to add the introduction of an ordinance.
At one point, Waltman recessed the meeting to allow Elizabeth Kraft, the city's solicitor, to determine whether the agenda could legally continue after Councilwoman Donna Reed attempted to have the introduction of the proposed ordinance removed.
Councilmembers Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, Melissa Ventura, and Stratton P. Marmarou also voted to remove the ordinance from the agenda. The same four councilmembers cast the dissenting votes last week.
Kraft explained the only way to remove an agenda item was to have a super-majority of five members.
The same four councilmembers then voted against approving the proposed agenda for Monday's meeting, at which time the meeting was recessed.
Upon returning, Kraft said she made a determination that a super-majority also would have been required to shut down the proposed agenda.
"I think this is a huge overreach," Waltman said. "We need to do our city business. To try and hold up the agenda is just unprofessional. This thing has gotten so sick. Do not let one little thorn in our side shut us down."
"Let's get cooler heads here and move through this process," Waltman added.
Cepeda-Freytiz said she does not appreciate the way the council conducts business.
"I am disgusted, dismayed and appalled at how we operate as a council body," she said.
Ventura blasted Waltman for interrupting councilmembers attempting to comment on the DID issue.
"I understand you are passionate, but throughout the night, you keep interrupting people," she said. "It's not about reintroducing it (the ordinance) again, but it's about how it was discussed and how we found out about it."
Waltman said nothing was done wrong, but that it is unacceptable for councilmembers to tell the public that the council is misguided.
"It's really bad to project to the public that something unscrupulous is going on," he said.
Reed said the arguments Monday night were reminiscent of the councils of the past.
"I think the process of reintroducing this controversial legislation could have been handled better," she said, "and we could have had more direct communication from the administration."
"I'm tired of it," Waltman said. "I've never seen reaction to any issue like this. Stop fighting over an ordinance being introduced and let it go."
The council will still have to vote on the reintroduced ordinance on Jan. 11. Still, unless one of the four dissenting votes is changed, the DID will be forced to wrap up all business no later than Feb. 14.
The council also heard from a number of public commenters Monday concerning the DID. A few urged the council to reconsider its decision, but most — including business owners in the district — supported the council in not reauthorizing the DID, saying the organization has not gone far enough in creating a safer and cleaner downtown.
"There needs to be a little more inclusive representation. Downtown is not what it used to be," explained one resident, who said he sees pros and cons to the DID.
He complained that it lacked diversity and fell short of representing businesses.
"As far as the board level, which was not diverse... if I'm correct, there was one person of color, maybe two," he added.
Others complained that the DID was bloated with administrative costs and even unfair to some taxpayers.
"Two-thirds of our properties within the DID district are tax exempt and that most of the DID's revenues rely on a small amount of property owners across a large area outside the business core," one resident told councilmembers.
There were also residents who called in to say they believe it would be in Reading's best interest to reauthorize the DID.
"It's important Reading not only maintains itself but continues to work to improve itself," one resident explained. "I'm afraid if this money goes away, it'll be a step backwards."
Waltman said he is now ready to work with the administration on a plan that will transform the downtown in a way never done before.