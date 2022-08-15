READING, Pa. — The Reading City Council agreed at its committee of the whole meeting on Monday that it will once again refer the American Rescue Plan Act proposed allocations for nonprofits to a special meeting on Sept. 24.

Two weeks ago, the council introduced an ordinance that proposed to allocate $5.19 million from ARPA funds to 15 nonprofits nominated by the mayor and 10 selected from a committee of councilmembers.

The city has received a total of $61 million in ARPA funds and has until the end of 2024 to commit to the allocations and until the end of 2026 to spend the funds.

The topic was first referred to a special Committee of the Whole meeting last week, during which council had the opportunity to ask questions of the potential recipients.

Some councilmembers, however, have been reluctant to accept the entire process because they found it to be flawed in not treating all applicants with what they deemed fair and equitable consideration.

Mayor Eddie Moran wants the council to move forward on allocating the funds.

"Throughout this process, I have done my best to advocate for equitable and fair, level funding that will provide as many of our not-for-profit and community groups as possible with access to once-in-a-lifetime resources that have been gifted to us by the federal government," Moran said. "It is a very unfortunate state of affairs that some members of this council body have chosen to dispute and challenge the process we collaboratively agreed on, while doing so in a public forum."

"We can do big things again, folks, especially now that we are out of Act 47 (for financially distressed cities)," Moran added. "In order to accomplish big things, however, we need to get out of our own way. We should move forward because we care."

Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said the council must accept the fact that during the process there was a transition in managing directors, which may have affected communications with potential recipients.

Abe Amoros was hired as the city's managing director in November 2020, after Pedro Cortes resigned from the job after nine months. Amoros then resigned in early 2022, after which Moran's chief of staff, Frank Denbowski, had been serving as interim managing director. Then last week, the council voted unanimously to appoint William Heim as the city's new managing director.

"But that's in the past," Goodman-Hinnershitz said. "I know how you make this process work — that's equitable, fair and provides support to make things sustainable. And I think we can reach that goal, but I want us to step back and look at the applications one by one."

"What I'm comfortable with at this point is not voting on anything next Monday and looking at how to reintroduce each of the applications to be ready to vote on them by Sept. 13," Goodman-Hinnershitz added.

Councilman Chris Daubert said councilmembers must be transparent and place any potential conflicts on the table so that they can abstain from voting on specific applications.

Councilwoman Donna Reed agreed, saying that the council does care and wants to move forward, but that it must do so with transparency.

"We want to make sure these funds are appropriately handled and appropriately dispersed in accordance with the law," Reed said, "and we have had many different points of reference in these applications."

She suggested introducing each proposed allocation separately during the regular committee of the whole meeting next Monday and then possibly making amendments after the special meeting on Sept. 24.

"If it can make things more equitable," Reed said, "I think that's absolutely critical."

Councilman Christopher Miller said he agreed to get the allocations done correctly.

"I think it's important to get things as correct as we can to move forward, and if it involves — I don't want to say a delay — I think I'd rather use the word extension for more time to make sure that things are done correctly," Miller said.