Council VP remembered as a fighter for his constituents

Friday marked a somber day in Reading as news of City Council Vice President John Slifko's death spread. City officials confirmed he died Friday morning at the age of 71.
City council members said while he served three years on the job, his commitment to Reading spanned decades.
"My heart is sad. I think it's just starting to really sink in," said Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnerschitz.
Council members and friends gathered at city hall to share a few words about a man they said won't ever be replaced. Friends said he had no fear of holding people accountable, and he fought for his constituents.
"You need people with that kind of integrity, especially around these tables, to be the leaders," said Council President Jeff Waltman. "He wasn't in it for John. He was in it for everyone else."
Council members have fond memories, and they have his briefcase, which is full of notes he took during a council session Monday. He left it at city hall after experiencing a medical emergency before being rushed to the hospital.
"The footprint he has left on the legacy of the city, of the legacy of the charter, of legislation, but more importantly, on his friends, neighbors and constituents, is a bigger footprint than most of us could ever hope to leave," said Councilwoman Donna Reed.
Slifko left his mark in his three years on council. He worked to move gas meters from in front of homes, helped enact a street sweeping system, and helped with municipal trash collection. He also helped beautify Reading by planting trees. He spent decades involved with the city charter.
"We'll never find someone to be everything that he was, hope to find someone who can fill half of his shoes," said City Clerk Linda Kelleher.
Council members are currently opting to keep his cause of death confidential. They did say the final arrangements for Slifko are being made.