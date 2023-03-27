WEST READING, Pa. - A sign that reads "Prayers for our Palmer family" sits outside Gage Personnel on North 7th Avenue in West Reading.

It is where counseling sessions through Inspired Wellness are being offered to people who need to talk following the deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer.

"The team here at Inspired Wellness is very grateful to be able to partner with the personnel during this extremely difficult time," said Jessica Janiszewski, therapist with Inspired Wellness.

An employee with Gage Personnel tells us the agency is partnered with R.M. Palmer.

"Right now, we're seeing a lot of employees or people who were directly related to some of the people that were missing and/or reported deceased as a result of the tragedy," said Janiszewski.

Organizers said they want the community to know that these counseling sessions are available to anyone.

"The services we're offering here are individual therapy as well as group therapy," said Janiszewski.

Sessions are being offered on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Janiszewski said people can just show up. She said now more than ever, it is important for the community to come together.

"I think it's a reminder to check in on your family, your friends, your loved ones and really just support one another during this very difficult time," said Janiszewski.

The Reading and Wyomissing Area school districts are offering counseling for students.

R.M. Palmer has established a crisis hotline and is also offering grief counseling to all employees.