WYOMISSING, Pa. – Country Meadows of Wyomissing requests the public's assistance in locating a resident missing from its campus at 1800 Tulpehocken Road since yesterday afternoon.
Clement Ziolkowski, 84, left his apartment at the retirement complex on Saturday and has not returned. Ziolkowski is driving his vehicle, a silver 2009 Lexus EX 350 with Pennsylvania license plate ESC4036.
His last known location was in Lititz when he purchased gasoline around midnight.
Ziolkowski has Alzheimer's disease and may appear confused. If seen, please call Wyomissing police at 610-375-6102 or Country Meadows of Wyomissing at 610-374-9966.