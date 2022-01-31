QUAKERTOWN, Pa. | Multi-platinum country music star Scotty McCreery will reportedly join the 2022 Sounds of Summer Concert Series.
Event officials say McCreery will perform on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Univest Performance Center in Quakertown.
Tickets will be available on QuakertownEvents.com beginning Thursday, February 3 at 8:30 a.m. Both reserved seating and lawn tickets are available online.
The website shows tickets start at $39.00 for lawn seating and reserved seats range from $49.00 to $125.00 depending on the seat location.
Last fall, McCreery released his fifth studio album Same Truck. The first single, “You Time,” hit No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts later that month, and the second single “Damn Strait” is out now, moving quickly up the radio charts.
McCreery co-wrote 10 of the 12 songs on the album.
The North Carolina native achieved new heights in the last few years by earning three back-to-back No. 1 hits from his most recent album Seasons Change, the RIAA Gold-certified project which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Album chart: the RIAA Double Platinum-certified “Five More Minutes,” the RIAA Platinum-certified “This Is It,” which stayed at the top of the charts for two weeks, and RIAA Goldcertified “In Between.”
McCreery co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, which Rolling Stone named as one of the “40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2018.”
McCreery launched his recording career by making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart.
The Sounds of Summer Concert Series presented by Sands Auto says it features a variety of artists from country, classic rock, pop, and more. Artists who have performed in recent summers include one of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful bands of all time The Beach Boys, three-time Grammy nominee Trace Adkins, legendary front man of Mötley Crüe Vince Neil, and other entertainers.
The venue offers exceptional views from every location, either in the lawn area or in a reserved seat. The Univest Performance Centersays it can comfortably accommodate 2,500 people while providing all essential amenities such as restrooms, concessions, libations, merchandise, plenty of parking, and is ADA compliant.
From June to August there's no better place to enjoy a summer concert than under the stars at the Univest Performance Center.
All other concerts for the 2022 series will be announced in the coming weeks.