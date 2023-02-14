READING, Pa. - In a statement issued Tuesday, the Berks County Board of Judges announced their pick to fill a vacant county commissioner seat.

Former Reading city councilmember Lucine Sihelnik was appointed to take the seat vacated by Kevin Barnhardt, who stepped down in January to become the county's chief operations officer.

Sihelnik was among 12 applicants for the position and her term will be effective Tuesday, Feb. 21. The term is scheduled to expire upon the swearing-in of the next duly elected commissioner in January of 2024. Sihelnik does not intend to run for the position when it is on the ballot later this year.

“The Board of Judges is appreciative of all the applicants who were willing to step into this important role and work for the good of the county,” said President Judge M. Theresa Johnson. “We wanted to select a candidate who was very involved in serving the community but was not planning to run in the upcoming election since we believe it is the right of the voters to choose their next county commissioner.”

Sihelnik served on Reading council for District 1 from 2018-2021, spending the last two years as vice president. She is co-founder of Great American Creamery and previously worked for ReDesign Reading Community Development Corporation. Sihelnik currently serves as an Alvernia trustee, on The Friends of the Reading Hospital board and on the Reading Muhlenberg CTC occupational advisory committee.

“It is an honor to be selected and I’m very much looking forward to serving with my fellow commissioners and continuing the good work on behalf of the county,” Sihelnik said. “I think serving as a county commissioner is the ultimate call to public service and am honored to have the opportunity to serve our community in that capacity.”