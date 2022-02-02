READING, Pa.- Berks County is using $30 million from the federal American Rescue Plan to offer grants.

Applications are being accepted and the county also launched an online survey where you can sound off about how some funds should be spent.

A county spokesperson says this funding gives them the unique opportunity to support initiatives that will strengthen the foundation of the community.

"These funds are meant to save us, you know, to rescue us from a pandemic that was unprecedented and took the world completely by storm," says Karra Mayo, Grants Coordinator for the County of Berks.

$18 million will be disbursed in 2022 with another $12 million allotted for 2023. The county says it's available to municipalities, businesses and nonprofits who meet the county's review criteria and projects will be ranked.

"Projects that meet those criteria have high priority, rank very high regardless of category and make a lasting impact in Berks County for future generations," says Mayo.

The county is also asking people to take a survey giving feedback about what area they think the county should focus on when distributing funds.

"Their voices are very important and need to be heard as to how we utilize this incredible opportunity that we'll probably never see again," says Mayo.

County officials say the survey will help gauge what needs people in the community feel should be prioritized. To take the survey, you can click on this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BerksRecoverySurvey

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you