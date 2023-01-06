READING, Pa. – The Berks County Commissioners took time during their weekly Thursday meeting to recognize that it was the last meeting for Kevin S. Barnhart in the role of commissioner.

On Monday, Barnhardt will assume the role of chief operations officer for the county.

Barnhardt is replacing Ronald R. Seaman, who is retiring, but will continue working for the county until mid-April.

Seaman said he looks forward to transitioning his responsibilities to Barnhardt.

“There is a long-standing history between the two of us and I am very pleased to turn over the reins to someone who's capable,” Seaman said.

Barnhart has served as commissioner for 15 years.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said all three commissioners stand strong and passionate for what they believe in.

“But I can say that we never made it personal, and I think that is vitally important in our work,” Leinbach said. “In the 15 years that we've served together, this is the best board I've served with, and you've been a very big part of it, so thank you very much.”

Commissioner Michael S. Rivera said he appreciated Barnhardt’s insight and the way he looked at things.

“I do appreciate working with you and look forward to working with you in your new capacity as well,” Rivera said.

Barnhardt said it is hard to put in a few words his experience of being a public servant for the past 39 years.

Barnhardt first served in an elected position as a councilman in the borough of West Reading

“It’s been an honor and privilege that voters put their faith and trust in me to listen, to understand and to do the people's work.,” Barnhardt said. “It was once said to me early on, 'if you satisfy 51 percent of the people, you're doing a good job.' My percentage has been higher. My goal as Commissioner was never to forget where I came from and not get a big head. I hope I accomplished that goal.”

As the lone Democrat on the board of commissioners, Barnhardt recognized that some in his party believed he should have been more of an advocate for their political viewpoints.

“But I never in my 39 years of public service felt it was appropriate to politicize to local elected positions the same as it's done at the state and national levels,” Barnhardt said. “No one on the outside looking in has the intimate knowledge and information that guides elected officials at the local level and that helps to form the decision-making process.”

“I was able to work with my colleagues in a way that accomplished many good works for our county without the need for political bickering,” he added. “This position is not designed to create political divides, but to do the best you can to improve services and the quality life for the people we serve.”

Barnhardt’s replacement will be an appointment made by the Court of Common Pleas.

At the time of the announcement of Barnhardt’s new role lasts month, the commissioners also announced that Lawrence Medaglia will transfer to the position of deputy chief operations officer from the Register of Wills/Orphans Court, also effective January 9.