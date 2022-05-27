READING, Pa. –Mental scars that won't soon heal.
"The lives of the children there will forever be impacted in one way or another," said Berks County Commissioner Michael Rivera. "We've just been having so many conversations around the mental health and especially around the youth."
The Berks County Board of Commissioners addressed the Texas tragedy Thursday, and are looking to gather educators and first responders together, as one woman with a background in teaching and mental health says schools need to do more.
"This is a mental health problem that no one's talking about," said Kelly Nixon Burns, at Arrowhead Emotional Wellness in West Reading.
With clients who are students across multiple districts in Berks, she's seeing another side.
"I know one of the school districts locally has what they call a 'reset room,' and when students are feeling overwhelmed or uncomfortable, they go in there," Burns said.
In the wake of the Texas tragedy, many school districts are looking to review how they handle security, safety and mental health issues with students.
"I think a lack of communication, a lack of compassion, a lack of empathy from some of the schools, some of the educators, even some of the guidance counseling staff, whereas other schools are doing it very well," she said.
From Texas to schools across the country and right here in Berks County, the emotional impacts are being felt by many.
"Every kid in that school in Texas right now has a trauma story to tell," Burns said, "whether they were in that room, home that day, they were part of it, and their safety and security has been undermined forever."
County commissioners say the Berks County Intermediate Unit meeting with school officials and first responders is expected to take place in late June.