County elections officials are planning to build a new facility to store equipment and train local poll workers.
Now they are takin an election-related expedition to Gloucester County, New Jersey to see how other counties store their voting equipment.
"We were told that they have actually built and designed a structure to house their electronic voting equipment as we are looking at the purchase of our electronic poll books we are out of space at the Ag Center's warehousing facility," said County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.
The current space the county utilized measures out to 1,700 square feet. What the county calls a tight squeeze for scanners, marking devices and poll books. Not to mention more envelope cutters for mail in ballots, the amount of which increased during the pandemic.
"There's a lot of labor involved, it's not just storing equipment it's actually rolling out the equipment getting it updated," said Barnhardt. "Getting all the data out into it the whole process just takes up much more space now."
This is all an effort by county commissioners to learn how to continue to make their election equipment safe and secure in the future.
"Well obviously if it's in is own building and it only has one door in and one door out we have cameras. We have the right fire suppression equipment we have the right security there," Barnhardt added.
Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt says the current space is decent but also not climate controlled, which can be bad for electronic equipment. Following the trip, the findings will be reported at the election board meeting next Thursday.