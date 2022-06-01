County of Berks mail-in ballots

County of Berks mail-in ballots

 Stephanie Weaver, Public Relations Officer, County of Berks

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The County of Berks started the recount for the Republican Nominee for the office of U.S. Senator between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The count started around 9 a.m. Wednesday, confirms Public Relations Officer, Stephanie Weaver. 

Weaver says ballots are first separated by party and then only the Republican ballots are recounted. 

As of 2:15 p.m., Weaver reports the county is working through the mail-in ballots. The ballots are removed from the bins by precinct and then are ran through the DS450 to separate them by party.

The Republican ballots are then scanned and counted on the DS850. 

Once finished going through the mail-in ballots, workers will move to the ballots from the polling locations, Weaver reports. 

The recount is expected to be done by Friday. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you