BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The County of Berks started the recount for the Republican Nominee for the office of U.S. Senator between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.
The count started around 9 a.m. Wednesday, confirms Public Relations Officer, Stephanie Weaver.
Weaver says ballots are first separated by party and then only the Republican ballots are recounted.
As of 2:15 p.m., Weaver reports the county is working through the mail-in ballots. The ballots are removed from the bins by precinct and then are ran through the DS450 to separate them by party.
The Republican ballots are then scanned and counted on the DS850.
Once finished going through the mail-in ballots, workers will move to the ballots from the polling locations, Weaver reports.
The recount is expected to be done by Friday.