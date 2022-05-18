READING, Pa. - Berks County election workers experienced "widespread" problems with new electronic poll books on Tuesday and now the County is hiring outside counsel to conduct an investigation.
A statement from the County of Berks says a technical programming issue was discovered with the electronic poll books that resulted in the decision to move to back-up paper poll books.
Berks County Public Relations Officer Stephanie Weaver says the County has identified the issue, but needs clear answers as to what exactly happened, why it happened and what needs to be done to make certain it does not happen again.
The County is hiring outside counsel to conduct a thorough investigation to review any and all issues regarding Tuesday's election.
Weaver says once the investigation is complete, a full report will be presented publicly.
The Berks County Court of Common Pleas issued an order extending poll hours for all Berks County precincts until 9 p.m. on Tuesday following a joint petition filed by counsel for both the Democratic and Republican parties.