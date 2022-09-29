KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Power restoration is underway in Florida, including for one family with ties to Berks County, staying in Davenport.

A Kutztown University grad traveled to Florida to visit family, and now he and his family are left in the dark. Dan Makauskas said he bought a one-way ticket to Florida.

"It wasn't until I landed that I realized there was even a hurricane on the way," he said.

Makauskas is now living in Philadelphia, but he traveled to Florida to meet up with his wife and in-laws. They are visiting family to celebrate the birth of a new baby boy. The celebration, however, was cut short.

Makauskas' wife, Becky Steele, said she was able to spend about a week with her new nephew.

"Then, we had to bunker down and start getting things prepared," Steele said.

Makauskas and Steele, who are also expecting, are staying at a family home in Davenport, between Tampa and Orlando. They lost power around 5 a.m.

"It has not come back on yet," Steele said. "We lost internet as well. We don't have anything to do in here right now."

The couple said the family home suffered only minor exterior damage, but the waiting and not knowing when they can return home is exhausting.

Makauskas said the family is spending this time reading books "and playing Nintendo Switch with what little battery we have left."

They know, though, that others in Florida are dealing with much worse.

"It's terrible," Makauskas said. "I can't imagine what it must be like for not only everybody that evacuated and has to go home to see what's left, but for anybody that stayed and couldn't afford to evacuate."

The couple plan to drive back to Pennsylvania on Saturday, as long as the conditions are safe for travel.