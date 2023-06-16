READING, Pa. - Reading City Council has a new member.

In a Court of Common Pleas order issued this week, Wanda Negron was named to fill the District 5 council seat.

The position was vacated on January 9 when Donna Reed was appointed council president.

Council accepted applications from five citizens and interviewed each for the position. They were unable to get the required four votes for any of the applicants.

They then authorized the filing of a petition with the Court of Common Pleas of Berks County to have the court fill the District 5 vacancy.

Negron is appointed to fill the vacant District 5 seat until the commencement of the term of the duly elected council member on January 1, 2024.

Democrat Rafael Nunez is the sole candidate for the seat. He won the May 2023 primary after running unopposed.