READING, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision is delaying ballots from being issued to voters until a court case is resolved, but right now, there isn't a hard and fast deadline when the ballots will be able to go out to voters.
Debbie Olivieri, Berks County's director of elections, said it's frustrating not being able to move forward with getting the ballots prepared.
According to Olivieri, as of now, there are five times as many people registered to vote by mail in Berks County as there were during the last presidential election four years ago.
Now, it's just a matter of playing the waiting game as the dispute between the Democratic Party and the Green Party is ironed out in court.
"That's holding up the ballot certification for all 67 counties, and until that's decided, we can't go ahead and print ballots," Olivieri said.
She said in the past, the state would still issue a certification so elections officials could start getting the ballots ready, but not this time. She doesn't ever recall a moratorium on preparing and issuing ballots during pending court cases.
"The closer they wait, the more they delay it, the more scrambling we're going to be doing to get those ballots done, because the voters want them," she added.
Election workers in Berks County said a lot of people are calling with questions, and with a lot more people waiting to receive mail-in ballots this election, the staff is working overtime.
"Don't wait till the last minute," said Olivieri. "If you want to vote by mail, at least get the apps in now, that we can get at least the majority of that mailed out once we do finally get certification."
The office is hoping to have the ballots out to voters by the end of September or early October, but that could change depending on when the court reaches a final decision.