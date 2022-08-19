HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has issued its order in an ongoing election dispute between the state and three of its 67 counties, including Berks.

The court on Friday ordered Berks, Lancaster and Fayette counties to certify the undated mail-in ballots that they received before May's primary election deadline.

The court ruled that the lack of a handwritten date "on the return envelope of a timely received absentee or mail-in ballot" does not disqualify the ballot.

The three counties have been ordered to certify all lawfully cast ballots, including those that were undated but received on time, no later than next Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Berks County received 507 Democratic mail-in ballots and 138 Republican mail-in ballots that lack a date on the outer envelope.

The county's two Republican commissioners — Christian Leinbach and Michael Rivera — have said that they are following state law requiring ballots to be signed and the outside envelope to be signed and dated.

Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the lone Democrat on the board of commissioners and the chairman of the county elections board, had wanted the undated ballots to be counted and certified.