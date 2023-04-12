MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. – It's a win for the Maxatawny Community Coalition. Late last week, the Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of the group and against the township's board of supervisors' 2021 decision that granted preliminary plan approval to Duke Realty.
The court's ruling essentially blocks a massive warehousing development plan from moving forward — for now.
"This is a good day," said Cornerstone Law Firm attorney Joel Ready, who represents the neighbors and homeowners fighting the development. "This is an opportunity to require the Duke Realty Group to go through all of the steps to get their warehouse approved."
Ready says the company — which has since been acquired by Prologis — needs a special zoning exception in order to proceed with the project. That's because it would be within 500 feet of residential property and within 500 feet of a playground.
"Many members of the community have been concerned about the traffic, about the danger, the increased congestion, about the burden it's going to be on local services," Ready said, "and all of this should've been considered by a zoning application in the first place."
Hottenstein Road also goes through the site, and according to court paperwork, would be realigned. The plan anticipates operations would be around the clock, seven days a week. There would be 1,600 employees; 1,800 parking spaces for tractor-trailers; and 985 car spaces.
Ready says Duke plans to petition to reargue the case before the Commonwealth Court.
As a last resort, Ready says the company can attempt to appeal to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.
"I think you're going to hear about this for a while," added Ready.
In the past, neighbors have raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest due to two supervisors' connections to the project. The ruling further clarifies how supervisors can vote on it.
The vote will fall to the township's two supervisors who do not have a direct stake. If there's a tie, plan approval will be denied.
The township has not returned 69 News' calls for comment on the ruling.