READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday selected a 17-district congressional map proposed by a group of voters.
The districts had been divided evenly at 9 and 9, but the map had to see some changes based on a population shift in the state, determined by the most recent census.
About 90% of people won't see any changes; only 10% will have different representation.
"Berks ends up getting the short end in many, many maps and many of the maps submitted divided Berks into three," said Carol Kuniholm, the chair of Fair Districts PA.
The new map has the 9th District, currently served by Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, covering a bit less of Berks, and the 4th District, which is currently served by Democrat U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, getting a larger portion of Berks.
My team and I are sad to see Norristown, King of Prussia, and Bridgeport removed, yet delighted to continue to serve @MontcoPA and Berks Counties — and welcome new people and communities.The PA Supreme Court has chosen a final map, and I look forward to the work ahead. https://t.co/ARzYfUSvPf— Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) February 23, 2022
The 6th District, served by Democrat U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, continues to cover about a third of Berks County, including all of Reading.
With new districts, I'm thrilled to continue to campaign to serve our community in #PA06As an Air Force Veteran, entrepreneur, teacher & mother, I've dedicated my life to service. Serving the people of Chester & Berks counties is the honor of my lifetime, & I intend to continue— Chrissy Houlahan (@HoulahanForPa) February 23, 2022
The state Supreme Court voted 4-3 in favor of the map.
Local party chairs responded to the changes. The Dems approve.
"They just do what they felt to be fair," said Kevin Boughter, chair of the Berks Democratic Party. "They did state that they weren't going to re-draw maps; they were going to pick one of the ones that was brought on the table and that's what they did."
Berks County Republican Committee chair Clay Breece said he is not happy with the changes.
"The Pennsylvania Constitution says the state assembly redistricts the U.S. congressional seats, not the Pennsylvania Supreme Court," Breece said.
Sen. David Argall, a Republican who represents part of Berks and chairs the Senate State Government Committee, agreed with Breece's reaction.
"It's unfortunate that the PA Supreme Court was forced to make this selection," Argall said in a statement. "I was committed to crafting a bipartisan map that could receive a majority of votes in the Senate and the House, but unfortunately Governor [Tom] Wolf refused to work with us….he continues to act as if he is a King, not a Governor."
Wolf said he is pleased with the ruling adopting the so-called "Carter Plan." He said it's a fair map.
Republicans in the state House said their map followed all Constitutional guidelines and criticized the court.