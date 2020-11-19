SPRING TWP., Pa. - While the COVID-19 pandemic has upended many traditions in Berks County, at least one will go on this holiday season, albeit with some changes.
The Berks County Parks and Recreation Department announced late Thursday afternoon that it will go forward with Holiday Lights at Gring's Mill as a walk-thru-only display this year. The concerts, Santa visits, and other activities that are usually part of the annual event won't be happening this year.
Opening night is set for Friday, Dec. 4, at the park on Tulpehocken Road in Spring Township. The display will continue Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Dec. 20, from 6 until 9 each evening. A special Christmas week viewing is being planned for Dec. 21-23.
The county said it will waive the $5 fee for parking this year. Face masks will be required at all times.
Beansie's Mobile Espresso Café food truck will be on hand to sell light refreshments.