SHILLINGTON, Pa. - A positive case of COVID-19 is impacting the academic schedule at another one of Berks County's 18 school districts.
Governor Mifflin High School will be off limits to all students and staff for the rest of the week due to a case of the coronavirus.
Officials said they were made aware of the positive test late Tuesday afternoon. As a precaution, they said the high school will be closed for a deep cleaning.
In the meantime, all classes will be held online, and all athletic practices and competitions and extracurricular activities will be suspended.
As of now, the plan is to reopen the high school next Monday, Sept. 28, officials said.
All other school buildings in the district remain open, and the middle school's extracurricular activities will continue.