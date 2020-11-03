READING, Pa. - Reading City Hall is now off limits to all but first responders.
The city's mayor, Eddie Moran, announced Tuesday his decision to close city hall for the rest of this week, citing three positive cases of COVID-19 among employees within the building.
"Fortunately, these cases have been isolated and pose no further harm to other employees nor to the public," Moran said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. "My management team and our Human Resources Department have activated the proper contact tracing protocols to prevent an outbreak while the affected employees were sent home to be tested and ordered to quarantine at home."
The building will be disinfected and sanitized before it reopens to employees next Monday, Nov. 9. City hall has been closed to the public since mid-March.
A recent rise in coronavirus cases prompted the Pennsylvania Department of Health to identify Berks County has having a substantial level of community transmission of COVID-19.