After eight months of dealing with COVID-19 health officials say a lot of people are experiencing what's known as "pandemic fatigue."
Doctors say it could be the reason behind a spike in cases in Berks County. According to the state health department Berks' first time positivity rate is now at 14 percent, up from 10 percent over the summer.
Doctors say deaths are down, but hospitalizations are on the rise.
Dr. Debra Powell with Tower Health says young people account for a large number of new infections, and while they're more likely to take risks thinking the virus doesn't affect them they can pass it on to vulnerable members of the community.
"I think people are just getting tired of wearing the mask so they want to kind of go back to "normal" and we're not gonna be in that normal phase for quite a long time until we develop herd immunity," Powell said.
She says that's why it's more important than ever to practice masking, hand washing and social distancing. Doctors also recommend adding a flu shot to the list of precautions.
Dr. Jeffrey Held with Penn State Health St. Joseph's says the best way to be mindful of COVID precautions is to take them day by day. And while you're focused on staying healthy, Held says make sure you get routine check-ups and screenings.
Held says a lot of people who are taking COVID precautions are skipping doctor's appointments and screenings only to have a delayed diagnosis for another illness.