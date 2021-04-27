Exeter Township Senior High School

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Exeter Township Senior High School will not have extracurricular activities or athletics Tuesday due to a number of COVID-19 cases. 

Dr. Kimberly Minor, Superintendent of the Exeter Township School District notified parents of the closure of the high school campus. 

High school students will be fully virtual for school on Wednesday, April 28th and Thursday, April 29th. Extracurriculars and athletics are also cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday. 

Dr. Minor says that school will resume in person on Friday, April 30th along with athletics and extracurricular activities.

If your child was exposed directly to someone who was COVID positive, you will be contacted by a school official.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.