EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Exeter Township Senior High School will not have extracurricular activities or athletics Tuesday due to a number of COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Kimberly Minor, Superintendent of the Exeter Township School District notified parents of the closure of the high school campus.
High school students will be fully virtual for school on Wednesday, April 28th and Thursday, April 29th. Extracurriculars and athletics are also cancelled for Wednesday and Thursday.
Dr. Minor says that school will resume in person on Friday, April 30th along with athletics and extracurricular activities.
If your child was exposed directly to someone who was COVID positive, you will be contacted by a school official.