SHILLINGTON, Pa. – Co-County Wellness Services is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases in Berks County.
"You can see, it's still exploding," said Deputy Director Barbara Waller. "It's still coming in very high."
Waller says more than 1,000 cases recently hit the CCWS database in a single day.
Case investigators have people who have tested positive fill out a questionnaire, which allows them to identify people they've been around, she said.
From there, a contact tracer takes over.
"I'm hopeful that we will ride a crest and this will, as they saw in the U.K., it sort of like reached a plateau and sort of lessening," Waller said.
The high case numbers come as the federal government begins rolling out free at-home tests for Americans who request them through a government website.
While demand for the tests remains high, The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Shillington says the demand is significantly lower than what it saw around the holidays when it sold hundreds.
"In my opinion, the demand during Christmas Eve was going to be a lot because of the holidays and everyone meeting and them making sure they're not exposing their family members," said Dipak Patel, pharmacy manager.
This week, the pharmacy sold around 50 tests in a single day.
Patel says he believes the demand will stay where it's at now, making at-home tests easier for the pharmacy to keep on the shelves.
"What we've been seeing is a lot of other pharmacies are having them in stock also," he said.
President Joe Biden said the federal government was buying around one billion at-home COVID tests to offer online for Americans. The White House says people can expect to receive them within 7-12 days of requesting them.