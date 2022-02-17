READING, Pa. – Berks County Commissioners on Thursday morning learned that the COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Bern Township will remain open until April 2.
Brian Gottschall, director of the Berks County Department of Emergency Services, said he learned Thursday morning from officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Health, that the site on the parking lot of Direct Link Technologies at 2561 Bernville Road will extend the free testing for another month.
Having received several extensions since the service was first offered last year, the most recent schedule had the operation to cease testing next week.
The hours for the testing site be Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The testing site continues to be allocated 450 tests per day.
In addition, Gottshall announced that the Department of Health will also offer free at-home test kits through the Berks County State Health Center in the state office building at 625 Cherry St. on Friday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. – 11a.m. and from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Gottshall said the sharp decline in COVID-19 cases is good news for Berks County, but added that citizens should always be prepared for a change in the data.
“We have great news here, “Gottshall said. “We're getting into spring and things are looking very positive. We don't want to do anything to dissuade people from feeling that positivity, but we also want to keep in the back of our minds that we have to pay attention to what's going on as a community as a society and be prepared to shift our strategies and approaches if the data begins to indicate that's what is necessary.”
In other business, the commissioners heard a report from the Berks County Truancy Taskforce, which was originally formed a decade ago.
Dr. Betsy Adams, coordinator for the Berks Initiative for School Attendance said the program has met and exceeded goals over the past ten years, but that it has also shifted to addressing chronic absenteeism in addition to truancy.
“The federal government used to say you must track truancy and now starting about five or eight years ago, the federal government said you must track chronic absenteeism,” Adams said. “The reality is that poor attendance starts off in a kindergarten and we need to improve the attendance, starting with the youngest kids because it can have a dramatic impact on their achievement.”
Adams noted a second significant change came in 2017 when Pennsylvania law required that schools must look at students who are missing too much time to try to figure out what's going on before they do a citation.
“And that's made a dramatic decrease across the state and the number of truancy citations,” she said.
Adams said COVID-19 created a complete mess with attendance over the past two years but added that she is hopefully that things are now getting back to normal.
Adams said Berks County is now doing much better with chronic absenteeism than the rest of the state.
Adams said that throughout the state, 22 percent of the school district fit into the category of having to deal with high chronic absent, but in Berks County, only 5 percent of schools fit into that category.
“The state shows that 89.5 percent of students graduate from high school, but in Berks County, 17 out of the 18 high schools had a graduation rate of 90 percent or better, and eight high schools were 95 percent or better.”
Adams noted that the only high school below that average was Reading, but said there was still positive news there, as the district has improved its graduation rate from 60 percent to 77 percent.