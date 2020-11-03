READING, Pa. - Many people may be looking forward to the end of a year that brought with it a worldwide pandemic, but there may not be many ways to celebrate the start of the new year.
The Reading Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday that it has canceled yet another one of its concerts, this one being the traditional New Year's Eve performance at the Santander Performing Arts Center.
"Our board sincerely hoped that we would not have to cancel another RSO performance this season," said Michael Duff, the orchestra's board president. "Unfortunately, the continuing uncertainty around the pandemic left us no choice but to make this difficult decision."
COVID-19 had already forced the RSO to cancel the first three concerts of the current season as well as the last two performances of its 2019-20 season.
"It is very disappointing to cancel our New Year's Eve concert. This program is extremely popular with so many people throughout our community," said David Gross, the RSO's executive director. "We have rescheduled this program for next New Year's Eve and look forward to gathering at the Santander Performing Arts Center to enjoy a great concert featuring the music of Queen."
The orchestra is asking ticketholders to consider taking a ticket credit or donating the cost of the purchase back to the RSO.
As of now, the orchestra is set to perform "Blue Cathedral" at the Santander Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.