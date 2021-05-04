READING, Pa. - With the excitement of the R-Phils season, there are also some changes in place this year to keep everyone safe and healthy. Masks and social distancing will be practiced in the stadium.
The team is staggering times that they arrive at the stadium and attend meetings.
The R-Phils schedule will also look different this year. They'll have six-game stretches against the same team, and all of them will be played either at home or away.
Players are also being given COVID tests to make sure everyone is staying healthy.
Seating capacity will be limited for games in May. The R-Phils will be at full capacity starting June 8th.