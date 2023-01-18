BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The National Institutes of Health said people can now enroll in the federal government's COVID-19 Home Test to Treat program, which is being tested in Berks County to start.

"I've been in contact with many different community organizations to promote the program through both kind of print materials, fliers that they'll be handing out as well as digital outreach," said Andrew Weitz, NIH program director.

The program will provide testing, telehealth consultations and the delivery of anti-viral medication at no cost to those enrolled.

There is no deadline to enroll.

"There's a lot to determine that we're hoping to learn about how individuals are really receptive to receiving care, testing, telehealth, taking treatments all within their own home," said Weitz.

Participants have to be over the age of 18, must have an email address and must be able to speak English or Spanish.

Organizers will gather information from people participating and identify how the program can be improved.

If it is a success, it could expand to all 50 states.

Berks County Public Relations Officer Stephanie Weaver said the program is looking at options for doing healthcare in a completely virtual setting.

"We've seen a lot of this kind of develop since COVID-19 in 2020, so this study is really looking at is this something people would use? How can it be done to best serve the people in that manner," said Weaver.