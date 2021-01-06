EXETER TWP., Pa. - Restaurants and retail stores alike have struggled to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Boscov's, which operates both, one had to give.
The Exeter Township-based company said it has decided to close its six remaining restaurants in Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Four of the restaurants -- North in Muhlenberg Township; Wilkes-Barre; Hazleton; and Dover -- have already been shuttered. The last two -- East in Exeter Township and Pottsville (East Norwegian Township) -- will close on Jan. 30, according to a post on The Restaurant at Boscov's Facebook page.
"We are grateful to our loyal restaurant customers for their many years of support and to our restaurant coworkers," the company said in its online post. "These former restaurant spaces are being renovated to provide an expanded and more convenient shopping experience for our customers. Boscov's said construction will begin shortly."
The Facebook post has prompted generations of customers to share their memories of eating at one of the restaurants over the past few decades. Some said they plan to make at least one more visit before the last two restaurants close.