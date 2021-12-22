READING, Pa. – Just days ahead of Christmas, Tower Health is reporting more than 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
It says a little more than a dozen are in the intensive care unit, most of them on ventilators.
Reading Hospital Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Debra Powell said a majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
"We have highly effective vaccines, and the more people we get vaccinated, the safer our community is," Powell said.
She says testing is in high demand.
"A majority of people are getting tested because they are symptomatic or they've been exposed," Powell said.
Others are looking for a negative result before heading out for the holidays.
She said there are over the counter tests, too, that allow people to get results at-home the day of heading out.
Powell is urging people who are sick to stay home from gatherings.
"I think the wisest thing we can do is to make sure everybody who is getting together is vaccinated," Powell said.
As far as case counts, she said right now is very similar to what they saw this time last year.
"We saw a real large spike in cases after Christmas," Powell said. "By the first and second week of January is where we saw the highest cases, and I do expect that to happen this year also."