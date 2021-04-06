ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. – As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across Berks County, veterans are one group of people who continue to search for appointments.
"I'm 69, and a lot we have veterans that are in their mid-80s that come to our center regularly and a lot of veterans have pre-existing health issues," said Doug Graybill, who founded Veterans Making A Difference with his wife Liz. "Some of them are scared."
The Graybills already had their first doses of the vaccine and plan to get their second shots through Veterans Affairs.
"I know a lot of veterans have already been vaccinated and the others are waiting to get vaccinated," said Liz Graybill. "They want to get vaccinated."
As more veterans continue to search for appointments to get vaccinated, the Lausch Administration Building in St. Lawrence will have provided over 7,000 individual shots to more than 3,000 people by the time it closes.
"We have had six weeks total," said Kimberly Minor, superintendent of Exeter Township School District. "This is our third week of first shots. This is our last round of first shots." She added, "There will be three more weeks of second shots for those who received the first one here at the Lausch building."
The site has been administering 1,000 shots per week, and those managing the distribution say there are appointments available Wednesday through Friday of this week.
"It's very gratifying to see members of our community who've been looking for a shot to be able to come in their own community and get one," Minor said.
To find an appointment for this week, call 1-800-753-8827 and press option 1.